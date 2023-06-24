Rihanna makes big announcement about future at Savage X Fenty

Rihanna will no longer serve as CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/badgalriri

The nine-time Grammy-winning performer and fashion mogul announced Friday that she'll step down from the helm of the lingerie brand she founded in 2018.



Hillary Super, the former chief executive of Anthropologie Group, has been named the new chief executive of the membership-based e-commerce line that has revolutionized the fashion business. Rihanna, meanwhile, will move away from the day-to-day business and serve as executive chair.



"It's been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," the 35-year-old expectant mother said in a statement. "This is just the beginning for us, and we're going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."



"I'm so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level," she added.

