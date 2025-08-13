Rihanna gets fans buzzing about baby no. 3's gender again with latest look

Los Angeles, California - Did Rihanna just hint that she's having a baby girl?

Fans are convinced that Rihanna has been hinting at her baby's gender with her recent maternity looks. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage

There's nobody who can slay maternity fashion like the 37-year-old Fenty mogul, and it would appear that RiRi has been teasing her next baby's gender with her latest looks.

Viral images from the expecting mama's most recent sighting featured her dressed in a light pink zip-up hoodie that flaunted her bump.

She added a pair of low-rise, dark baggy jeans, a pair of boots, shades, and layered pearl necklaces.

This would be the second time that the Disturbia artist seemingly confirmed that she and A$AP Rocky are having a mini-RiRi!

Last week, the Smurfs star was spotted in a dreamy, pastel-colored dress that was adorned with hints of pink, blue, and yellow.