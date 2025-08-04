Rihanna allegedly faces comeback tour drama amid her third pregnancy

Los Angeles, California - If it's a Rihanna tour you want, it may take a little longer than expected! Sources claim that the star has postponed her rumored comeback tour until next year.

Rihanna may be heading to London for her comeback next year after postponing it due to scheduling conflicts. © UNIQUE NICOLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the Work hitmaker prepares to welcome her third baby, rumors are swirling that her alleged London run has been rescheduled for next year.

Talk of a tour began last year when a report claimed that she would be releasing her anticipated ninth album along with a tour in 2025.

At the time, a tipster tattled that a "giant" six-night residency at London Stadium was in the works and that RiRi would also perform at Glastonbury.

An insider now tells The Sun that the Anti artist "and her team are now confident they can make it work for next year" after revealing that "issues with production and scheduling conflicts" led to her pulling the plug.

The source continued, "Rihanna might be pregnant with her third baby, but she is the ultimate working mum and has the support of her partner A$AP Rocky."