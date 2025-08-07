Is this dreamy Rihanna outfit a hint about her new baby's gender?

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna was an ice cream dream in her latest maternity look!

Rihanna upped her street style with a dreamy maternity look ahead of the arrival of her third baby.

The 37-year-old Fenty mogul and her growing baby bump looked dreamy in a pastel-colored ensemble while out and about in LA.

RiRi was captured in a floor-length, multi-colored dress that featured light shades of blue, pink, and yellow which is also a vintage design from Issey Miyake SS01.

The Work hitmaker wore oversized earrings and a rose ring for her accessories while her hair was pulled back into two braids for a half-up, half-down.

As for her shoes, she added a twist to the dress with a pair of lime green sneakers.

The pregnant pop star has been keeping silent on the gender of her third baby like she did with her sons RZA and Riot Rose.

