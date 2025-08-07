Is this dreamy Rihanna outfit a hint about her new baby's gender?
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna was an ice cream dream in her latest maternity look!
The 37-year-old Fenty mogul and her growing baby bump looked dreamy in a pastel-colored ensemble while out and about in LA.
RiRi was captured in a floor-length, multi-colored dress that featured light shades of blue, pink, and yellow which is also a vintage design from Issey Miyake SS01.
The Work hitmaker wore oversized earrings and a rose ring for her accessories while her hair was pulled back into two braids for a half-up, half-down.
As for her shoes, she added a twist to the dress with a pair of lime green sneakers.
The pregnant pop star has been keeping silent on the gender of her third baby like she did with her sons RZA and Riot Rose.
Her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, tried to play coy when asked if he and RiRi are expecting a baby girl this time at the Smurfs premiere.
It won't be much longer before baby "R" makes their arrival, we'll see if the pair have another boy – or a mini-RiRi!
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS