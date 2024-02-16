Rod Stewart breaks the bank with huge song catalog sale

Los Angeles, California - Rod Stewart, the singer whose hits include Maggie May, is the latest artist to sell the rights to his music , The Wall Street Journal said Thursday.

Rod Stewart has reportedly sold his music catalog for nearly $100 million. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The paper said Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists Group acquired Stewart's interests in his recorded music and publishing catalog, as well as some rights to his name as likeness, for a tidy sum of nearly $100 million.



News of the sale comes less than a week after reports of a blockbuster deal reached by Sony to acquire half of Michael Jackson's recording and publishing catalog rights from his estate.

Details of that transaction are scant, but reports from Billboard and The New York Times say it is likely the largest valuation of a single musician's assets.

The Times, citing people briefed on the deal, said it valued Jackson's assets at $1.2 billion or more, a valuation Billboard said meant Sony was paying at least $600 million for the stake.