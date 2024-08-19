Russia blacklists George Clooney's non-profit foundation and deems it "undesirable"

Moscow, Russia - Authorities in Russia have decided to blacklist a non-profit organization started by actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal.

On Monday, Russia's prosecutor general said in a statement that a non-profit foundation founded by George Clooney (r.) has been banned from the country. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Monday, Russia's prosecutor general issued a statement titled "The Russian Prosecutor General's Office Appreciates Hollywood Activists' Acting Talent" to announce that The Clooney Foundation for Justice has been "declared undesirable on the territory of our country."



The statement accused the foundation of "discrediting" Russia and supporting "false patriots and members of banned terrorist and extremist groups."

"Under the guise of humanitarian ideas, these 'warriors for justice'... advance initiatives of criminal probes against the highest Russian authorities," the statement read.

The decision comes after Clooney's foundation, alongside non-profit groups, filed a case with the UN Human Rights Committee accusing Russia of violating the human rights of Ukrainians killed in a 2022 missile attack.



According to the AFP, the "undesirable" status forces organizations to shut down in Russia and means Russians that work for, fund, or collaborate with them can also be liable to prosecution.