Sabrina Carpenter surprises Quinta Brunson in epic SNL cameo

New York, New York - Pop star Sabrina Carpenter hilariously hijacked Quinta Brunson's SNL monologue on Saturday night, turning it into a musical tribute about being short.

The Abbot Elementary star kicked off her monologue by sharing the many underrated perks of being short.

"I love being short, and I want other short people to know the sky's the limit," she told the crowd, per People.

Quinta then broke out into a musical number about other famous "shorties," including Kendrick Lamar, Simone Biles, and Tom Holland, but was quickly interrupted by none other than Sabrina herself!

"What are you doing here?" Quinta asked.

"I mean, you were talking about being short, so I thought I'd stop by," Sabrina responded.

The two then sang about short ribs, short stories, and the joys of being vertically challenged!

They were also joined by cast member Marcello Hernandez and another surprise guest, Dwayne Wade, who cracked everyone up with the line, "We've been the same height since kindergarten."