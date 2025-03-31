Did Sabrina Carpenter shade ex Barry Keoghan with viral TikTok repost?

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter fans are buzzing over a TikTok the pop star reposted that may have taken a dig at her ex, Barry Keoghan.

Sabrina Carpenter (l.) fans are buzzing over a TikTok the pop star reposted that may have taken a dig at her ex, Barry Keoghan. © Collage: IMAGO / WENN & Olivia Wong / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 25-year-old singer had reshared a TikTok set to her hit song Busy Woman that featured some scathing shade at an ex.

"when i had to convince myself he was attractive but he ended up breaking up with ME," the video's on-screen text read.

Once fans caught wind of Sabrina's repost over the weekend, they immediately flooded the comments.

"BYE NOT SABRINA REPOSTING," one fan wrote.

"Sabrina reposting is HILARIOUS bc she defo convinced herself Barry was attractive," another joked.

Sabrina and Barry were linked for about a year before they split up last December, and insiders dished that their busy schedules were to blame.

Still, the Nonsense singer has seemed to make some playful jabs at her exes in the past, including an apparent gibe at Barry during a recent show in his native Dublin.