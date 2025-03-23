Will Sabrina Carpenter tie Taylor Swift's rare music feat with Short n' Sweet?

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter has inched closer to the pop music dominance of Taylor Swift as Short n' Sweet becomes the first album since 1989 to achieve a rare feat on the charts!

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) has inched closer to the pop music dominance of Taylor Swift as Short n' Sweet becomes the first album since 1989 to achieve a rare feat on the charts! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Future Image

Per Billboard, the 25-year-old Nonsense singer's latest album now boasts four No. 1 singles on the Pop Airplay charts.

Bed Chem became Short n' Sweet's latest track to top the chart on Friday, joining lead single Espresso, Taste, and Please Please Please.

Taylor's 2014 album 1989 was the last to earn at least four No. 1 hits on the chart, having accumulated a total of five with songs like Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Style.

Sabrina's current number ties her with Justin Timberlake (FutureSex/LoveSounds) and Lady Gaga (The Fame), with just Katy Perry surpassing the entire group with six No. 1s all hailing from Teenage Dream.

Short n' Sweet's chart dominance comes amid the Grammy winner's sold-out tour, which is currently traveling through Europe.

Though Sabrina is far from an industry newbie – Short n' Sweet is her sixth studio album – she got an undeniable boost as an opening act on Taylor's The Eras Tour between 2023 and 2024.