Kim Kardashian's top Met Gala looks

New York, New York - With the 2023 Met Gala quickly approaching, there's no better time to look back at Kim Kardashian's most iconic looks at the fashion event throughout the years!

Kim Kardashian has slayed all of Met Gala looks, but these top three outfits are what truly solidify her 'queen of fashion" title. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Kim K's style evolution is something that should be thoroughly examined.

The Kardashians star was always a head-turner, but it was arguably after Kim's first Met Gala appearance in 2013 that she quickly became one of the most stylish celebs and biggest influencers in the world.

Fast-forward to today, and although it was initially reported the Kar-Jenner clan was snubbed from the 2023 invite list, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner is now expected to once again walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at fashion's biggest night.

And of course, the world will be watching to see what Kimmy Cakes will sport this year.

While we wait, let's take a look back at some of Kimmy Cakes' iconic looks from her past attendance at the event.

Here are the top Kim K Met Gala looks that we can't get enough of!