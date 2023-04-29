Kim Kardashian's top Met Gala looks
New York, New York - With the 2023 Met Gala quickly approaching, there's no better time to look back at Kim Kardashian's most iconic looks at the fashion event throughout the years!
Kim K's style evolution is something that should be thoroughly examined.
The Kardashians star was always a head-turner, but it was arguably after Kim's first Met Gala appearance in 2013 that she quickly became one of the most stylish celebs and biggest influencers in the world.
Fast-forward to today, and although it was initially reported the Kar-Jenner clan was snubbed from the 2023 invite list, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner is now expected to once again walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at fashion's biggest night.
And of course, the world will be watching to see what Kimmy Cakes will sport this year.
While we wait, let's take a look back at some of Kimmy Cakes' iconic looks from her past attendance at the event.
Here are the top Kim K Met Gala looks that we can't get enough of!
Marilyn Monroe's dress in 2022
With her then-boo Pete Davidson on her arm, Kim arrived at last year's Met Gala with an iconic dress that caused controversy.
For the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion, the mom of four sported Marilyn Monroe's 1962 dress that she famously wore while singing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy.
The stunning skintight gown was adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.
Though the dress came with some drama as she was accused of damaging the relic, no one can deny that Kim killed the look and probably made the late icon proud.
Versace in 2018
For the 2018 Met Gala, Kimmy excelled in embodying the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme.
The SKIMs owner was a heavenly vision in a gold metallic body-con Versace gown.
Playing on the theme, the ensemble featured a crucifix, both on her dress and in the necklaces she wore.
While the gown is a more simple design in comparison to her other daring looks, it's still an iconic look nonetheless.
Roberto Cavalli in 2015
Last, but certainly not least, is Kim's stunning ensemble for the 2015 Met Gala's theme: China: Through the Looking Glass.
The reality star channeled major dreamy vibes in a Robert Cavalli gown that was gut-wrenchingly beautiful. She walked the red carptet with her then-hubby Kanye West.
The nearly nude dress was smattered with crystals and feather detailing.
It was certainly a sight to behold, and solidified Kim's unofficial title as the queen of fashion.
There's no doubt that this year, Kim will continue her reign as the one to beat when it comes to high fashion!
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP