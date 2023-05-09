Scarlett Johansson shows off sultry back tattoo in cover girl style

Los Angeles, California - Actor Scarlett Johansson knows how to pack a photoshoot punch in tattoo style, and her latest magazine spread proves it!

Scarlett Johansson sure knows how to work her angles and show off her tattoos in style! © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / VALERIE MACON / AFP

Leave it to the Black Widow star to stun as a cover girl while flaunting a gorgeous back piece all at once.

On Tuesday, Variety revealed its latest cover story featuring the Golden Globe nominee. However, it's not necessarily the contents of the outlet's interview with the star that's catching fans' eyes, but rather the pics from her cover shoot.

In a tweet sent by media outlet Pop Crave, Johansson is seen posing in a black gown that shows off the actor's gorgeous floral back tattoo – a piece of ink many fans likely didn't know she possessed.

Clearly, Twitter users are all about Variety's cover shots, as one fan replied to Pop Crave's tweet by writing, "holy f**k," while another said, "oh my god i’m not breathing."

One Twitter user simply replied: "Ruin me."