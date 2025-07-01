Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of July 2025

The summer sun is shining bright, and thanks to these new book releases, there will be no shortage of stories to dive into this July!

By Kelly Christ

With bestselling authors like Ruth Ware and Holly Jackson set to debut new titles, 2025 is keeping up a hot streak of new releases across genres.

Do you prefer a twisty thriller to keep you entertained at the beach, or is a swoon-worthy romance more your speed?

No matter what you're craving, there's a new book hitting shelves this month that will be the perfect beach read for the dog days of summer!

Read on to discover the most anticipated book releases of July 2025.

Our Last Vineyard Summer by Brooke Lea Foster

Our Last Vineyard Summer debuts on July 1.
Our Last Vineyard Summer debuts on July 1.  © Simon & Schuster

Brooke Lea Foster, the author of On Gin Lane and All the Summers in Between, returns with the perfect beach read in Our Last Vineyard Summer.

The novel follows Betsy Whiting, who is pulled back to her family's summer home on Martha's Vineyard when her mother reveals they need to sell it.

Featuring a dual timeline between 1965 and 1978, Our Last Vineyard Summer sees Betsy reckon with the memories of her past, from a fleeting forbidden romance to simmering family tensions.

The Woman in Suite 11 by Ruth Ware

The Woman in Suite 11 hits bookstores on July 8.
The Woman in Suite 11 hits bookstores on July 8.  © Simon & Schuster

Thriller lovers are in for a treat this month thanks to Ruth Ware's buzzy new mystery, The Woman in Suite 11.

The novel, which is a follow-up to Ware's bestselling hit The Woman in Cabin 10, sees Lo Blacklock visit a luxury chateau as she looks to reinvigorate her travel journalism career.

Hoping to snag an interview with the hotel's billionaire owner, Marcus Leidmann, Lo receives a call inviting her to his room.

But it isn't Marcus who opens the door – instead, it's a woman claiming to be his mistress who says she is in serious danger.

Our Last Resort by Clémence Michallon

Our Last Resort debuts on July 8.
Our Last Resort debuts on July 8.  © Knopf

Another summer thriller will arrive with Clémence Michallon's Our Last Resort.

In this pulse-pounding novel, siblings Frida and Gabriel are looking for a fresh start after escaping from a cult.

But at their luxe resort, the pair are pulled right back into the darkness when a young woman is found dead.

Gabriel emerges as the prime suspect, bringing Frida right back into their dangerous past and the secrets they've been desperate to keep buried.

A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna

A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping arrives on July 15.
A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping arrives on July 15.  © Penguin Random House

For those who are craving the cozy vibes of a pumpkin spice latte and crisp autumn breezes amid the summer heat, A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping is the book for you!

This heartwarming romance follows a witch named Sera looking to get her magic back after being exiled from her Guild.

When Sera agrees to help her aunt run an enchanted inn, she crosses paths with magical historian Luke Larsen, whose icy exterior is soon challenged by one quirky innkeeper.

Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson

Not Quite Dead Yet will be published on July 22.
Not Quite Dead Yet will be published on July 22.  © Penguin Random House

Holly Jackson, known for her hit YA series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, makes her adult debut with Not Quite Dead Yet.

This thriller sees a young woman, Jet Mason, attempt to solve her own murder after she's violently attacked by an unseen assailant.

With doctors estimating a week before her injury triggers a deadly aneurysm, Jet sets out to solve the mystery before her time runs out.

Discover more of this year's buzziest new reads in TAG24's Book Release Radars for May and June 2025.

