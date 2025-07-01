Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of July 2025

The summer sun is shining bright, and thanks to these new book releases, there will be no shortage of stories to dive into this July!

By Kelly Christ

The summer sun is shining bright, and thanks to these new book releases, there will be no shortage of stories to dive into this July!

July 2025 welcomes hot new reads from authors like Ruth Ware and Holly Jackson. © Unsplash/@elin_mel With bestselling authors like Ruth Ware and Holly Jackson set to debut new titles, 2025 is keeping up a hot streak of new releases across genres. Do you prefer a twisty thriller to keep you entertained at the beach, or is a swoon-worthy romance more your speed? No matter what you're craving, there's a new book hitting shelves this month that will be the perfect beach read for the dog days of summer! Beyoncé Beyoncé left dangling in the air as Cowboy Carter car malfunctions! Movies Brad Pitt's F1 movie races into theaters – but is it a box office hit? Read on to discover the most anticipated book releases of July 2025.

Our Last Vineyard Summer by Brooke Lea Foster

The Woman in Suite 11 by Ruth Ware

The Woman in Suite 11 hits bookstores on July 8. © Simon & Schuster Thriller lovers are in for a treat this month thanks to Ruth Ware's buzzy new mystery, The Woman in Suite 11. The novel, which is a follow-up to Ware's bestselling hit The Woman in Cabin 10, sees Lo Blacklock visit a luxury chateau as she looks to reinvigorate her travel journalism career. Hoping to snag an interview with the hotel's billionaire owner, Marcus Leidmann, Lo receives a call inviting her to his room. But it isn't Marcus who opens the door – instead, it's a woman claiming to be his mistress who says she is in serious danger. The Woman in Suite 11 hits bookstores on July 8.

Our Last Resort by Clémence Michallon

Our Last Resort debuts on July 8. © Knopf Another summer thriller will arrive with Clémence Michallon's Our Last Resort. In this pulse-pounding novel, siblings Frida and Gabriel are looking for a fresh start after escaping from a cult. But at their luxe resort, the pair are pulled right back into the darkness when a young woman is found dead. Gabriel emerges as the prime suspect, bringing Frida right back into their dangerous past and the secrets they've been desperate to keep buried. Our Last Resort debuts on July 8.



A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna

A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping arrives on July 15. © Penguin Random House For those who are craving the cozy vibes of a pumpkin spice latte and crisp autumn breezes amid the summer heat, A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping is the book for you! This heartwarming romance follows a witch named Sera looking to get her magic back after being exiled from her Guild. When Sera agrees to help her aunt run an enchanted inn, she crosses paths with magical historian Luke Larsen, whose icy exterior is soon challenged by one quirky innkeeper. A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping arrives on July 15.

Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson

Not Quite Dead Yet will be published on July 22. © Penguin Random House Holly Jackson, known for her hit YA series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, makes her adult debut with Not Quite Dead Yet. This thriller sees a young woman, Jet Mason, attempt to solve her own murder after she's violently attacked by an unseen assailant. With doctors estimating a week before her injury triggers a deadly aneurysm, Jet sets out to solve the mystery before her time runs out. Not Quite Dead Yet will be published on July 22.