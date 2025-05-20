Scarlett Johansson to make directorial debut at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, France - Scarlett Johansson won praise from veteran filmmaker Wes Anderson as she nervously prepared to unveil her debut feature as a director at the Cannes film festival on Tuesday.

Scarlett Johansson (r.) is set to debut her film Eleanor the Great, starring June Squibb, at the Cannes film festival. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Actors behind the camera are something of a trend in Cannes this year, with Twilight star Kristen Stewart and British actor Harris Dickinson both unveiling their first features.

Johansson's film Eleanor the Great recounts the story of a grief-stricken elderly woman who moves to New York after the death of her best friend and will be screened on Tuesday evening.

One of Hollywood's most bankable stars missed the red carpet premiere of The Phoenician Scheme on Sunday evening, in which she has a cameo, but she won enthusiastic backing from director Anderson.

"I saw the movie, which I loved," Anderson said of Johansson's debut. He added that he had not offered any tips to the actor who has appeared in three of his films, including Isle of Dogs and Asteroid City.

"I don't think Scarlett even said anything to me (about her film)," the 56-year-old said. "Scarlett's been doing movies possibly longer than I have. She's about 20 years younger, but I think she was in a movie when she was around nine."

Nonetheless, the Oscar-nominated star of Lost in Translation admitted to some nerves while bringing a script to life that made her cry when she first read it.

Johansson spoke to Deadline magazine in the run-up to Cannes about how the spotlight on the director's seat is brighter than the one beamed on the actors when it comes to finally unveiling a movie.

"It's different. When you're acting in something, it's out of your hands," she said.