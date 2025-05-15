Sean "Diddy" Combs: Cassie Ventura cross-examined on third day of testimony

New York, New York - Attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs on Thursday tried to chip away at the credibility of Casandra Ventura, the hip-hop star 's former girlfriend, after two days of her grueling testimony in his trial on sex trafficking charges.

Ventura, the singer widely known as Cassie, told jurors that Combs raped, beat, and forced her into drug-fueled sex parties during their more than 10 years together – excruciating accounts that now open her up to a grilling from defense lawyers.

Combs's attorney Anna Estevao focused on aspects of their relationship that were tender, admitting into evidence numerous emails and text exchanges that include Combs and Ventura expressing love for each other. Other messages were sexually explicit.

When asked why she would look forward to seeing Combs after he had traveled, the 38-year-old Ventura replied: "Because I had fallen in love with him and cared about him very much."

One of the messages from Ventura to Combs, dated 2009, read: "I'm always ready to freak off lolol."

That refers to the so-called "freak-offs" with Combs, Ventura, and male escorts – sex performances directed by the music mogul that sometimes lasted for days, according to Ventura.

In her third day on the witness stand in Manhattan federal court, Ventura -- who is heavily pregnant with her third child – was soft-spoken and matter-of-fact, answering many defense questions with a simple "yes."

Combs (55) was once one of the most powerful figures in the music industry, but is now incarcerated on charges of sex trafficking and leading an illegal sex ring that enforced its power with crimes including arson, kidnapping, and bribery.

Combs – known during his career as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and Diddy – has rejected all charges against him and pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.