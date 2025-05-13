Sean "Diddy" Combs: Cassie Ventura shares shocking details of "disgusting" freak-off parties

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs' former partner Casandra Ventura told jurors at the hip-hop star 's sex trafficking trial Tuesday how he subjected her to "disgusting" and "humiliating" drug-fueled, marathon group sex sessions.

Cassie Ventura told jurors at Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial Tuesday how the mogul subjected her to "disgusting" and "humiliating" drug-fueled, marathon group sex sessions. © REUTERS

Ventura also detailed beatings and abuse at the hands of Combs in bombshell testimony that underpins much of the prosecution's case against the music industry figure, who is alleged to have used violence and blackmail to manipulate women over many years.

Ventura, who is visibly pregnant, said of the so-called "freak-off" sex parties that she was "just in love and wanted to make [Combs] happy – to a point I didn't feel like I had much of a choice."

Ventura, who is 17 years younger than Combs and first met him at 19 years old, described how the mogul would sometimes urinate on her, or he would instruct one of the numerous sex workers he engaged to do so.

The escorts, almost always men, were paid upwards of thousands of dollars in cash after encounters.

"It was disgusting. It was too much. It was overwhelming," she said, adding that the hotel rooms used for the marathon sex sessions were often trashed, with establishments charging sizable cleaning and repair bills, including for blood and urine-stained sheets.

Asked if she enjoyed anything about the curated encounters that Combs allegedly instructed her to coordinate, Ventura wept openly.

"I was just in love and wanted to make him happy," she said of their on-and-off relationship that lasted more than a decade.