Sean "Diddy" Combs: Cassie Ventura describes his pattern of violence in brutal testimony

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs' former partner Casandra Ventura returned to the stand Wednesday, testifying about a pattern of violence at the hip-hop star 's hands ahead of what is expected to be aggressive cross-examination by his lawyers.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former partner Casandra Ventura returned to the stand Wednesday, testifying about a pattern of violence at the hip-hop star's hands. © REUTERS

Singer and model Ventura, better known as Cassie, is also likely to face questions about allegations that Combs raped her in 2018, as well as her graphic accounts of elaborate sex parties organized by the music mogul.

Combs, charged with five counts including racketeering and sex trafficking, would "push me down, hit me in the side of the head, kick me" during the highly orchestrated sex parties, Ventura testified Wednesday.

In an emotional first day of testimony, Ventura, who is heavily pregnant with her husband Alex Fine, whom she married in 2019, also detailed extensive, sustained abuse at the hands of Combs.

She painted him as controlling and willing to wield his wealth and influence to get his way.

Ventura gave vivid accounts that will underpin much of the prosecution's case against the music industry figure who is alleged to have used violence and blackmail to manipulate women over many years.

Ventura recounted so-called "freak-off" sex parties, saying she participated because she was "just in love and wanted to make [Combs] happy – to a point I didn't feel like I had much of a choice."

Ventura is 17 years younger than Combs and first met him when she was 19.