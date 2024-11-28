Diddy's bail efforts take latest hit as judge rules on request

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after a judge slapped down his latest bail request on Wednesday.

Judges had already rejected two previous requests, while prosecutors revealed the rapper has been attempting to contact witnesses from jail.

"For the following reasons, Combs's motion is DENIED – no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community," federal judge Arun Subramanian said in an order.

Subramanian also denied Combs's application to be released from detention in order to prepare his defense.

"Combs has not carried his burden of demonstrating that release from detention is necessary for trial-preparation purposes," the judge wrote.

Federal prosecutors allege that Diddy sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his criminal trial is currently slated to begin on May 5, 2025.

Prosecutors have hinted that there is still more evidence to explore and that more charges could be added to the indictment against Combs.