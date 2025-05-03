Sean "Diddy" Combs rejects last-minute plea deal just days before trial

New York, New York - Disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs will head to court next week on serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse, and just days before the trial opens, the 55-year-old has rejected his final plea deal.

As reported by ABC, Combs rejected the offer of a plea deal from the government, allowing the trial to go forward.

The rapper was asked in court by Judge Arun Subramanian whether he would accept the offer of pleading guilty in order to spare himself from a lengthy prison sentence.

However, Combs declined it, and no further details of the deal have been revealed.

Should the music mogul be convicted on all of the charges he is facing, he could end up behind bars for life.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Combs reportedly arrived in court smiling and greeted his lawyer Mark Geragos with a fist bump, according to Page Six.

The trial will begin on Monday, May 5, on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, human trafficking, and the infamous "freak-off" parties at the center of the case.

The jury will be selected first, with opening statements starting on May 12.