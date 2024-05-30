Second Nicki Minaj concert cancelled in drug arrest fallout

The Hague, Netherlands - A second Nicki Minaj concert scheduled for Amsterdam this weekend has been canceled after her arrest on suspicion of possessing drugs, local concert promoters announced Thursday.

A second Nicki Minaj concert scheduled for Amsterdam this weekend has been canceled after her arrest on suspicion of possessing drugs, local concert promoters announced Thursday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Nicki was detained at Schiphol airport on Saturday as she was about to fly to Manchester in a private jet for the next leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.



After being detained for several hours in an airport cell, authorities eventually let her go after paying a fine.

"Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place," concert promotors MOJO said.

"Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale," it added on its website but did not give further details.

On Saturday the Bang Bang artist posted on social media platform X that authorities "said they found weed" in her luggage shortly before takeoff.

The rap artist said the "pre-rolls" belonged to her security guard and that her bags had been searched "without consent."

The delay saw Nicki miss a performance in Manchester, but she said she would return for a second concert in the city on May 30, her next performance.

The Anaconda rapper suggested in a series of social media posts that the arrest in Amsterdam was "part of a plot to sabotage her tour."