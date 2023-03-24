Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald sounds the alarm on realtor icks

Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald has sounded off about a day in the life of a realtor on TikTok , and she addressed some very valid icks.

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald portrayed a day in the life of a realtor on her TikTok page. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@themarybonnet

Being in the real estate business has its pros and cons, and sometimes, sellers, buyers, and other agents can change things up on realtors like Mary from Selling Sunset at the last minute.

The star took to her TikTok page to share some things she frequently hears throughout her day as a realtor to the tune of It's the Hard-Knock Life.

Some of the major blows she faces as a realtor, per the on-screen text, includes either sellers, clients, or agents saying, "we signed with another realtor,"the seller accepted another offer," and "we want to offer $100K below list price."

Though her Selling Sunset castmates didn't flood to the comments section to offer their take on a day in the life of a realtor, the Netflix show's many fans wasted no time asking about the seemingly top secret upcoming season.

One TikTok user commented, "Mary dearest: WHERE'S THE NEXT SEASON THO," while another user commented, "It's almost the end of March, Mary please give us a date for S6."