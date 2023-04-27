Mary Fitzgerald flaunts go-getter energy in Selling Sunset teaser

Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald is giving fans a sneak peek at the energy she and her costars are bringing to season six.

Mary Fitzgerald (l) and her Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young are seen strutting their stuff in a new Instagram video. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/themarybonnet

Now that there is a premiere date for the hit Netflix reality TV show's highly anticipated sixth season, it's safe to say Selling Sunset fans are curious about what to expect.

Always one to provide a little side commentary, Mary Fitzgerald stepped up to unveil the energy she and Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young are bringing in the new season by way of Instagram.

In a recently posted video, Mary and Nicole are seen strutting their stuff in fashion-forward, slo-mo style. Mary is sporting a bralette with a blazer draped over her shoulders and sparkling silver dress pants, while Nicole is rocking a white blazer with a cropped cami top, white shorts with gold detailing, and a pair of strappy heeled sandals.

Mary captioned the post: Me and my girl @itsnicoleyoung SLAYED!!! [Stay] tuned for some more behind the scenes of the new season of @sellingsunsetnetflix coming out on May 19!!! Can’t wait."

Jason Oppenheim, co-founder of The Oppenheim Group brokerage and Selling Sunset castmate, commented: "Power ladies ❤️," while Alex Hall of Selling the OC simply wrote, "Yessssssss."