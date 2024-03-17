Shakira gets candid about marriage to Gerard Piqué: "There was a lot of sacrifice"

Miami, Florida - Singer Shakira has revealed that she had to cut back on her own career during her relationship with former professional soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Shakira has revealed that her marriage to Gerard Piqué (l.) forced her to cut back on her music career. © Collage: JOSEP LAGO & JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

"For a long time, I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football," the 47-year-old revealed in an interview with The Times on Saturday.

The couple, who share two children together, called it quits in June 2022 after 11 years together.

The Waka Waka singer didn't mince words about what led to the shocking split, later dropping a scathing diss track aimed at her ex that revealed his infidelity during the marriage.

Shakira noted that "there was a lot of sacrifice for love" during the relationship, and not just from an emotional point of view.

Alongside commitments to her partner and children, there wasn't much time or space for her own creativity.

Shortly after the breakup, she told Billboard: "I was dedicated to him. To the family, to him. It was very difficult for me to attend to my professional career while in Barcelona."