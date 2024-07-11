Shelley Duvall, star of The Shining, has died

New York, New York - Shelley Duvall, the versatile actor known for her role in The Shining and working relationship with director Robert Altman, died Thursday aged 75.

Citing her partner Dan Gilroy, The Hollywood Reporter said Duvall died in her sleep at her home in Blanco, Texas, following complications of diabetes.

Born July 7, 1949, in Fort Worth, Texas, Duvall was discovered by Altman – the maverick filmmaker known for his rich characters, sharp social criticism, and keen satire – who cast her in 1970's dark comedy Brewster McCloud.

The saucer-eyed actor developed a broad repertoire, breaking through with 1975's Nashville and going on to portray memorable and eccentric characters that earned her a smattering of awards, including at Cannes for her role in the acclaimed 1977 drama 3 Women.

Her career was defined by her work with Altman, who she said she kept working with because "he offers me damn good roles."

"None of them have been alike," she told The New York Times in 1977. "He has a great confidence in me, and a trust and respect for me, and he doesn't put any restrictions on me or intimidate me, and I love him."

But it was her role in the film adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining that would become one of her highest profile roles, as she played opposite Jack Nicholson.