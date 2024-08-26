Singer Lily Allen's shocking dog confession sparks fury from fans – and PETA
London, UK - In a recent podcast appearance, pop star Lily Allen revealed the surprising reason she returned a dog after adopting her, but the singer probably couldn't have expected just how much backlash her confession would evoke.
Together with husband David Harbour, Allen brought little Mary home some time ago – only to put the puppy back in the shelter a short time later.
On her Miss Me? podcast, the 39-year-old explains, "She ate all the of our passports, and they had our visas in.
"And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced because it was in COVID," she continued. "And so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare."
Allen went on even further to reveal she told the dog, "You ruined my life," after the incident, which resulted in her kids being unable to visit their dad in the UK.
The decidedly unsympathetic confession sparked a quick firestorm online, with fans and even animal rights group PETA getting involved.
"After @lilyallen revealed she returned her adopted dog to the shelter for chewing the families' passports, PETA is begging the singer not to get another puppy," they wrote on X.
But the Brit was not going to take the fierce criticism lying down!
Lily Allen fires back amid controversy over dog rehoming
Allen defended herself in a lengthy post shared via X, arguing that the press had gotten the situation wrong.
"'We tried very hard and for a very long time but the passports were the straw that broke the camels back.' This is the part of the podcast that the tabloids decided not to quote in their articles about me 'dumping my puppy,'" she wrote.
The Smile artist continued on to reveal she has received "abhorrent messages" and even death threats as a result of the controversy, adding, "I'm really not surprised because this is exactly what those articles are designed to do."
She decided to clear the air by explaining the puppy situation in-depth as well.
"We rescued our puppy Mary from a shelter in NY and we loved her very much, BUT she developed pretty severe separation anxiety and would act out in all manner of ways," she wrote.
Allen even worked with a behavioral specialist to try and help the pup, but ultimately, it was decided that their "home wasn't the best fit for Mary."
"We couldn't meet Mary's needs and her happiness and welfare were central to us making that decision, as difficult as it was," she added.
Allen further slammed PETA "for adding fuel to the fire," to which the organization replied, "YOU laughed when speaking about abandoning Mary and ruined this poor dog's life."
But the musician quickly fired back, writing, "I've clarified that we didn't abandon her and that she was rehomed with people we knew almost immediately. Why are you perpetuating lies?"
