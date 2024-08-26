Singer Lily Allen's shocking dog confession sparks fury from fans – and PETA

London, UK - In a recent podcast appearance, pop star Lily Allen revealed the surprising reason she returned a dog after adopting her, but the singer probably couldn't have expected just how much backlash her confession would evoke.

Pop star Lily Allen is facing significant backlash after she revealed the surprising reason she returned a dog after adopting her.

Together with husband David Harbour, Allen brought little Mary home some time ago – only to put the puppy back in the shelter a short time later.



On her Miss Me? podcast, the 39-year-old explains, "She ate all the of our passports, and they had our visas in.

"And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced because it was in COVID," she continued. "And so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare."

Allen went on even further to reveal she told the dog, "You ruined my life," after the incident, which resulted in her kids being unable to visit their dad in the UK.

The decidedly unsympathetic confession sparked a quick firestorm online, with fans and even animal rights group PETA getting involved.

"After @lilyallen revealed she returned her adopted dog to the shelter for chewing the families' passports, PETA is begging the singer not to get another puppy," they wrote on X.

But the Brit was not going to take the fierce criticism lying down!