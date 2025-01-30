Singer Marianne Faithfull, an icon of the 1960s, has died

London, UK - British singer and actor Marianne Faithfull, best known for her hit song As Tears Go By, has died at the age of 78, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The singer got her first break in 1964, after being discovered by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham.

Her first hit As Tears Go By written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, was followed with a string of successful singles, including Come And Stay with Me, This Little Bird and Summer Nights.

She also acted in films including The Girls on a Motorcycle and theatre productions and was known for her tempestuous relationship with Stones frontman Jagger.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," a statement sent to AFP said.

"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

Faithfull was famously found wearing nothing except a fur rug at a notorious drugs bust at Rolling Stones guitarist Richards's country house in 1967.

She fell on hard times that included living in a squat and a heroin addiction following the end of her relationship with Jagger in 1970.