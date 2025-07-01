A$AP Rocky drops major hint about gender of baby no. 3 with Rihanna!

Brussels, Belgium - Rapper A$AP Rocky seemingly spilled the sex of his and Rihanna 's newest bundle of joy!

Rapper A$AP Rocky (r.) has seemingly spilled the sex of his and Rihanna's newest bundle of joy! © IMAGO / Photo News

At the world premiere of the Smurfs movie on Saturday, the 36-year-old musician was asked by Entertainment Tonight whether baby no. 3 was "the girl you've been waiting for."

Rocky responded, "It is, man, it is," before cheekily pointing to a doll of Smurfette, whom his better half voices in the new movie.

"You know what I'm asking!" the reporter quipped as Rocky laughed.

RiRi has not-so-subtly been hoping for a daughter since welcoming sons RZA (3) and Riot (1) with her longtime partner.

Last April, she told Interview magazine, "I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl."

The 37-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul announced her latest pregnancy in epic fashion back in May, debuting her growing baby bump in a stunning tuxedo-inspired look at the 2025 Met Gala.