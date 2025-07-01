A$AP Rocky drops major hint about gender of baby no. 3 with Rihanna!
Brussels, Belgium - Rapper A$AP Rocky seemingly spilled the sex of his and Rihanna's newest bundle of joy!
At the world premiere of the Smurfs movie on Saturday, the 36-year-old musician was asked by Entertainment Tonight whether baby no. 3 was "the girl you've been waiting for."
Rocky responded, "It is, man, it is," before cheekily pointing to a doll of Smurfette, whom his better half voices in the new movie.
"You know what I'm asking!" the reporter quipped as Rocky laughed.
RiRi has not-so-subtly been hoping for a daughter since welcoming sons RZA (3) and Riot (1) with her longtime partner.
Last April, she told Interview magazine, "I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl."
The 37-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul announced her latest pregnancy in epic fashion back in May, debuting her growing baby bump in a stunning tuxedo-inspired look at the 2025 Met Gala.
Since then, Rihanna has been showing off her unbeatable maternity style, stepping out at the Cannes Film Festival, Paris Fashion Week, and more high-profile events.
