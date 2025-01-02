Singer Wayne Osmond of the Osmonds dead at 73

Washington DC - Wayne Osmond , a singer in the American family pop group the Osmonds, has died at the age of 73, his brothers said Thursday.

Wayne Osmond (r.), a singer in the American family pop group the Osmonds, has died at the age of 73, his brother said Thursday. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & Ethan Miller / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Osmond passed away at a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a "massive stroke," his brother Merrill Osmond said in a Facebook post.

This claim was also confirmed by their brother Donny Osmond.

"Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me," Donny wrote on X.

"He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone. I'm sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother."

Wayne Osmond was the fourth of nine siblings raised in a Mormon household in the city of Ogden, Utah.

The siblings' career began in the 1950s when Wayne, Alan, Merrill, and Jay sang as a barbershop quartet.

In 1961, the four brothers were discovered singing at Disneyland. They gained exposure on television shows and their popularity grew. Brothers Donny and Jimmy eventually joined, as well as sister Marie.

In 1971, the group reached the height of its fame after the release of One Bad Apple. The song spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 100, according to People magazine.

Shortly after, the band went their separate ways. Jimmy pursued a solo career, while Donny and Marie – now aged 67 and 65 – began singing as a duo.