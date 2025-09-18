Supermodel Bella Hadid weeps in troubling photos from mystery hospitalization
Los Angeles, California - Model Bella Hadid is known for her advertising campaigns and walking the fashion runways, but she recently shared some very different and concerning snapshots on social media.
The latest pictures that the 28-year-old posted to Instagram on Wednesday don't quite match the rest of the pics on her account, where she is usually seen happily smiling in chic ensembles.
In the new series of pictures, she can be seen lying in a hospital bed connected to a drip.
In one of the pictures, Bella is holding her hand over her mouth in despair.
Another shows the top model visibly distraught with reddened eyes and a scarf on her head.
"I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys," she wrote in the caption.
Even though Bella Hadid has not given her fans a detailed explanation for the photos, it can be assumed that there is a connection to her Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2012.
Bella Hadid's family comments on her hospital stay
Bella's mother Yolanda Hadid confirms this assumption with the comment "Lyme warrior" with a red heart emoji.
Her sister, fellow model Gigi Hadid (30,) also spoke out and wished her sister lots of strength, writing, "I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!"
A few years ago, the model dropped a similar post, providing her social media followers with a more detailed health update on her chronic illness journey.
