Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal hilariously awkward encounter with Taylor Swift

New York, New York - It looks like everyone gets star-struck by Taylor Swift – even TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines!

Chip (l) and Joanna Gaines (c) are huge fans of Taylor Swift. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While speaking on The Tonight Show, the couple told host Jimmy Fallon about a brief encounter with the 33-year-old singer at the TIME 100 gala in 2019.

The Gaines' said they were in "awe" at all the celebrities at the event, but none more so than Swift, who the pair spotted as she walked in.

"She kind of catches eye contact with, I thought, me, but Jo swears to this day it was her," Chip said.

Swift then held up her trademark heart pose with her hands, and the couple assumed it must've been for someone behind them and turned around in a hilariously awkward blunder.



Though they still don't know whether the Lavender Haze singer was actually gesturing to them, Chip is more than happy just living with the idea that she might have been.

"It made our day. We were thrilled. We were smitten," the 48-year-old gushed.

Chip went on to say that the pair are still major Swifties to this day, and they even receive gift baskets from the artist when she releases a new album!