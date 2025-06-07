Taylor Swift joins Travis Kelce at romantic family wedding in Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted looking cozy at a friend's wedding in Tennessee!

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce have sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted looking cozy at a friend's wedding in Tennessee! © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by TMZ, the lovebirds attended a backyard wedding on Friday, with photos and videos of the pair quickly going viral.

Taylor rocked her natural curls as she donned a blue, floral-patterned dress, while Travis opted for a striped button-down top and brown pants.

In one viral clip, the couple was seen dancing along to the music from their seats during the reception.

The sighting comes after news that the 35-year-old pop star has relocated to Florida to be with Travis as he continues training for the upcoming NFL season.

The pair was spotted on a dinner date in West Palm Beach on Wednesday before evidently traveling to Tennessee for the wedding.

Despite keeping things lowkey as of late, Travis did give his girlfriend a sweet shoutout after she shared the news that she had bought back the masters of her first six albums.