Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift getting her old music back: "Shout out to Tay Tay"

New York, New York - Travis Kelce has shared his first comment on his girlfriend Taylor Swift buying back the masters of her first six albums.

The 35-year-old pop star sent fans into a frenzy last week with the news that she was now the owner of her old music after losing it through a buy-and-sell deal helmed by music executive Scooter Braun.

During Wednesday's episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, special guest Shaquille O'Neal took a moment to play his "favorite song," which just so happened to be Taylor's 2012 hit I Knew You Were Trouble.

Travis danced along as the NBA legend played the track on his phone before adding, "Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too."

"Just bought all her music back so it's finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog," the 35-year-old NFL star continued.

In the years following the controversial deal, Taylor began re-recording her first six albums and releasing "Taylor's Versions" of the records, which also featured previously cut "vault" songs.

Swifties flocked to these versions in order to support the singer and devalue the original masters that she lost the rights to and was not given the chance to purchase herself – until now.