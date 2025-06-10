Taylor Swift seeks restraining order against stalker as she fears "imminent harm"

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has been granted a restraining order against a man she claims has visited her home multiple times and shared several disturbing statements about her.

As reported by Page Six, the 35-year-old pop star filed for the restraining order against Brian Jason Wagner on Friday.

Swift alleged that he had "made various statements about living at my property" and "being in a relationship with me," adding that Wagner has also claimed she is the mother of his child.

"All of which are untrue and disconnected from reality," she said.

She reported that Wagner visited her home several times in 2024 and was again at the residence in May 2025, when he said he was "checking on a friend" – a claim the Grammy winner called "entirely untrue."

Swift's security team discovered that Wagner had penned several long letters from his prison cell about his "infatuation" and supposed "romantic relationship" with her.

Swift confirmed she has "never met nor communicated with" Wagner and has a "fear of imminent harm" after his disturbing actions.

The Karma singer's restraining order against Wagner, which was granted on Monday, will last through June 30.