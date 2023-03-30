Taylor Swift defended by Emily Ratajkowski after uncomfortable interview
New York, New York - After defending Taylor Swift on TikTok, Emily Ratajkowski is doubling down on the need to call out the sexism that continues to affect women in Hollywood.
When an old interview Swift did on the Ellen DeGeneres show went viral on TikTok, the 31-year-old model did not hold back in the comments.
In the resurfaced video, the 33-year-old singer, who was then just 23, repeatedly denies DeGeneres' claims that she is dating actor Zac Efron.
Then, the talk show host asks Swift to ring a bell whenever a photo of a guy she's dated comes on screen, which makes the singer visibly uncomfortable.
"I don't want to. I don't want to!" Swift said during the game as she attempted to swerve the line of questioning.
In the comments of the clip, Ratajkowski wrote, "This is so f**ked up. She's literally begging her to stop."
While speaking with ELLE Magazine, the Gone Girl star reaffirmed her support for Swift and her frustrations with the interview.
Emily Ratajkowski calls out "misogyny" evident in Taylor Swift's interview
"Watching that [interview], I was so struck by how clear she's being about what is making her uncomfortable," Ratajkowski told ELLE.
"She's another example of a woman who has been faced with blatant misogyny and sexism, and yet we don't want to admit that, because she's powerful and successful, and also she's white," she said.
Swift herself has also expressed her own irritation at such interviews, saying that the focus on her dating life often reduces her songwriting to a "trick rather than a skill and a craft."
