Taylor Swift thrills with surprise performance at Travis Kelce's NFL event!

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift pulled out all the stops to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at his latest Tight End University event.

Taylor Swift (r.) hit the stage to give fans a surprise performance at Travis Kelce's (c.) Tight End University event in Nashville, Tennessee. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rachelannslee & Screenshot/Instagram/@kanebrown

The 35-year-old pop star joined Travis at Tuesday's event at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, which was a part of the three-day training camp the 35-year-old athlete co-founded alongside fellow NFL tight end George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen.

Taylor surprised the crowd by taking the stage during the concert, treating them to her first performance of Shake It Off since buying back the masters of her first six albums.

"We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play," the Grammy winner said on stage, in a riff on the song's chorus, per People.

She opted for an all-black ensemble, sporting a chic corset paired with a miniskirt and knee-high boots as she belted out the tune.

While Taylor's performance was undoubtedly the talk of the night, country star Kane Brown also hit the stage, later sharing a snap alongside the Karma singer and her beau via Instagram.

"When you think you're the special guest BUT you're not," he joked in the caption.