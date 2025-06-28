Matty Healy takes swipe at Taylor Swift during Glastonbury set

Glastonbury, UK - Matty Healy seemingly took a jab at Taylor Swift as The 1975 headlined the Glastonbury music festival on Friday.

Matty Healy (r.) seemingly took a jab at Taylor Swift as The 1975 headlined the Glastonbury music festival on Friday, two years after the pair's infamous fling. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Future Image

The 36-year-old musician took a minute to chat with the crowd during the set, where he appeared to reference Taylor's 2024 record, The Tortured Poets Department.

"I want to be sincere for a second with everybody," he said, per Variety. "What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best. I'm probably the best songwriter of my generation.

"The best, what do we say… A poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am."

Swifties aren't exactly convinced that the "poet" line was a coincidence, as it's widely believed that The Tortured Poets Department was inspired by Taylor and Matty's brief romance in 2023.

Shortly after the album dropped, Matty was asked by a reporter whether he'd listened to it – and the supposed "diss track" about him it contains.

"My diss track?" he replied, laughing it off. "I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good."