Taylor Swift's mom goes viral with heartwarming reaction at Eras Tour film premiere

Los Angeles, California - A video of Taylor Swift 's mom, Andrea, at the October 11 Los Angeles premiere of the Eras Tour Film Concert has fans gushing over the adorable scene!

Taylor Swift's mom, Andrea Swift (l.), went viral for a video taken at the October 11 Los Angeles premiere of the Eras Tour Film Concert. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@reagan.baylee

The video, which was taken by Reagan Baylee of the Swiftie School podcast, shows Andrea staring lovingly at her daughter through a glass door as Taylor poses for photographers in a glamorous blue cutout ballgown.



Andrea is so excited to see Taylor's big moment that her mouth actually falls open at one point!

Baylee captioned the video, "Her mama is watching her so proudly."

Taylor's mom is a longtime fan-favorite among Swifties, who took to the video's comments to show their love.

"I feel like Mama Swift will be your friend’s mom whose house smells amazing from fresh cookies she just baked for Tay and her friends that come over," one comment reads.

"I mean how wild for her to look at her little baby daughter and see what she has created," another commenter wrote.