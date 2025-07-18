Scooter Braun responds to theories he inspired Taylor Swift's diss track

Los Angeles, California - Music executive Scooter Braun has weighed in on the fan theories that he inspired one of Taylor Swift 's most scathing tracks.

The 44-year-old has an infamously rocky relationship with Swift following his involvement in the controversial sale of her masters back in 2019.

Though the 35-year-old has since regained ownership of her first six albums, her frustration over the situation has been captured in a few of her recent songs.

One of those is Vigilante S**t off of her 2022 album, Midnights, which many Swifties believe may reference Braun and his ex-wife, Yael Cohen.

In a podcast appearance on Thursday, Braun confirmed that he's aware of the rumors – but he isn't buying it.

"My ex-wife is one of my best friends, so me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff," he spilled on the Question Everything podcast.

"We don't even call each other ex. That's like my partner, that's the mother of my children."

In the song, Swift describes a revenge fantasy against someone who has wronged her.

"She needed cold hard proof so I gave her some / She had the envelope, where you think she got it from?" she sings. "Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife."

Since their divorce came right around the time of the Midnights era, many fans were convinced that Braun and Cohen were the inspiration behind the track.