Travis Kelce compares Taylor Swift romance to Pretty Woman: "I'm just an NFL hooker, man"

New York, New York - Travis Kelce joked that he saw some similarities between his romance with Taylor Swift and the 1990 movie Pretty Woman after watching the famous flick for the first time.

Travis Kelce (r.) joked that he saw some similarities between his romance with Taylor Swift and the 1990 movie Pretty Woman after watching the famous flick for the first time. © Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the 35-year-old athlete and his brother Jason discussed Pretty Woman as part of their movie club segment.

Both enjoyed the film, and at one point, Jason quipped that Travis' high-profile romance with Taylor bears some parallels to the plot, which sees Julia Roberts star as an escort who wins the heart of a wealthy businessman (played by Richard Gere).

"You're basically living Pretty Man right now," the former Philadelphia Eagles center said to Travis.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end played into the bit in response, joking, "I'm wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home."

Travis leaned into the comparison even further as he recalled crossing paths with Julia herself at The Eras Tour in Dublin, saying, "That's why when I met Julia, it felt like we were the same person."

"She spoke to me in this movie," he continued, adding, "I'm just an NFL stripper. That's it. I'm just an NFL hooker, man."