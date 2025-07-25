Kanye West sexual assault claimant says she has been forced into hiding by backlash

Los Angeles, California - The former assistant who accused disgraced rapper Kanye West of sexual assault says she has been driven into hiding by the fallout of her #MeToo claims.

A legal representative of claimant Lauren Pisciotta (36) recently told the BBC that she has been "in hiding" and is frightened after filing sexual assault charges against West in June 2024.

Arick Fudali of The Bloom Firm said that his client has deleted the bulk of her internet footprint after facing backlash and harassment related to the lawsuit.

According to Fudali, Pisciotta is "just sort of sitting around and hiding, letting this lawsuit play out."

Commenting on the case, he said, "It's really sad – she's gone through a lot. She is suffering and has been suffering since she began working for Mr West."

In an amended lawsuit filed on July 10, 2025, she claims that she was "bombarded with unwanted, harassing, and alarming" police visits, including an armed raid after false swatting reports that Lauren Pisciotta had killed her mother.

She also claims to have received intimidating phone calls in which she was told to drop her lawsuit against West and that she would not "prevail" against him.

West vehemently denies the allegations, calling them a "fantasy fiction."

Pisciotta worked for the Gold Digger artist in 2021 and has since alleged that she was sexually assaulted, trafficked, drugged, stalked, and raped by Kanye West.

For example, one alleged occasion included West coming to her hotel room, demanding to use her shower, and then proceeding to orally rape her.

Additionally, Pisciotta says that West would record his frequent sexual encounters with his employees at Yeezy and then send her the files, as well as text her his sexual fantasies involving Pisciotta.