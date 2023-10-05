Will there be a Taylor Swift-themed night on Dancing with the Stars?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift fans, get ready! Dancing with the Stars is rumored to be getting a Swift-themed night this season.

Dancing with the Stars will reportedly feature a Taylor Swift-themed night this season. © IMAGO / PA Images (TAG24 Edit)

Swifties, get ready to shake it off on the dance floor!

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd revealed to Billboard on Tuesday that a Taylor Swift-themed night is coming up this season.

"We will be having a Taylor Swift week here," Murgatroyd said before adding, "Am I allowed to say that?"

While the pro dancer didn't reveal when the night would take place, she did say that she's a fan of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who has been rumored to be dating the Cruel Summer singer.

"Apparently, I know who Travis Kelce is now," she continued. "I did not know that name before."

However, this wasn't the first time a Swift-themed dance night was hinted at.