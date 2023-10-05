Will there be a Taylor Swift-themed night on Dancing with the Stars?

Taylor Swift fans, are you ready? Dancing with the Stars is rumored to be getting a Swift-themed night this season, full of hits from the singer's discography.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift fans, get ready! Dancing with the Stars is rumored to be getting a Swift-themed night this season.

Dancing with the Stars will reportedly feature a Taylor Swift-themed night this season.  © IMAGO / PA Images (TAG24 Edit)

Swifties, get ready to shake it off on the dance floor!

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd revealed to Billboard on Tuesday that a Taylor Swift-themed night is coming up this season.

"We will be having a Taylor Swift week here," Murgatroyd said before adding, "Am I allowed to say that?"

While the pro dancer didn't reveal when the night would take place, she did say that she's a fan of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who has been rumored to be dating the Cruel Summer singer.

"Apparently, I know who Travis Kelce is now," she continued. "I did not know that name before."

However, this wasn't the first time a Swift-themed dance night was hinted at.

Dancing with the Stars pro previously hinted at a Taylor Swift-themed night

Dancing with the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev (c.) also hinted at a potential Taylor Swift (r.) night a few weeks ago.
Dancing with the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev (c.) also hinted at a potential Taylor Swift (r.) night a few weeks ago.  © Collage: Emma McIntyre / Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Another pro dancer, Artem Chigvintsev, previously hinted at the potential event during an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show on September 20.

His celeb partner and previous star of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, said that she wanted to use one of the 33-year-old artist's songs for a dance, but her request was denied.

DWTS has not yet confirmed the Taylor Swift-themed night, but from the Anti-Hero artist's recent success on The Eras Tour, it would be a surefire hit with any and all Swifties.

Can you imagine Barry Williams doing a Shake It Off dance or Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold doing a salsa to I Knew You Were Trouble?

Are you ready for it?

Cover photo: IMAGO / PA Images (TAG24 Edit)

