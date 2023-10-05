Will there be a Taylor Swift-themed night on Dancing with the Stars?
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift fans, get ready! Dancing with the Stars is rumored to be getting a Swift-themed night this season.
Swifties, get ready to shake it off on the dance floor!
Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd revealed to Billboard on Tuesday that a Taylor Swift-themed night is coming up this season.
"We will be having a Taylor Swift week here," Murgatroyd said before adding, "Am I allowed to say that?"
While the pro dancer didn't reveal when the night would take place, she did say that she's a fan of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who has been rumored to be dating the Cruel Summer singer.
"Apparently, I know who Travis Kelce is now," she continued. "I did not know that name before."
However, this wasn't the first time a Swift-themed dance night was hinted at.
Dancing with the Stars pro previously hinted at a Taylor Swift-themed night
Another pro dancer, Artem Chigvintsev, previously hinted at the potential event during an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show on September 20.
His celeb partner and previous star of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, said that she wanted to use one of the 33-year-old artist's songs for a dance, but her request was denied.
DWTS has not yet confirmed the Taylor Swift-themed night, but from the Anti-Hero artist's recent success on The Eras Tour, it would be a surefire hit with any and all Swifties.
Can you imagine Barry Williams doing a Shake It Off dance or Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold doing a salsa to I Knew You Were Trouble?
Are you ready for it?
