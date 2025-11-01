Too far? JFK's family slams Julia Fox's bloodstained Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume

Did this Halloween costume go too far? Actor Julia Fox caused a stir when she dressed up as former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the blood-spattered outfit she had worn on the day her husband, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated .

Julia Fox (pictured) caused a stir with her Jackie Kennedy Onassis costume. © SANTIAGO FELIPE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

However, the grandson of the deceased president found this disguise anything but funny and accused the 35-year-old celeb of glorifying political violence.

"Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous," said Jack Schlossberg via X.

On Instagram, Fox shared several pictures of her look and explained that it was not just a costume, but a clear political statement.

"I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement," she said in the caption.

"When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, 'I want them to see what they’ve done.' The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation," Fox continued.

"Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance."