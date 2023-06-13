Treat Williams, star of Everwood, killed in tragic accident

Dorset, Vermont - Treat Williams, the star best known for his role on the TV show Everwood, died Monday in a motorcycle accident at age 71.

Everwood star Treat Williams was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

His death was confirmed to People by agent Barry McPherson.



Around 5 PM EDT Monday, Williams was riding his motorcycle on a Vermont road when a car cut him off as it was turning, Dorset, Vermont, fire chief Jacob Gribble told People, without explicitly stating the victim's name.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right (and) a car cut him off," McPherson, his agent of 15 years, told People. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

Williams was lifted to a hospital by helicopter sent from Ticonderoga, New York, but could not be saved. East Dorset Fire and Rupert fire also responded, as did the Manchester, Vermont, Fire Department, People reported.