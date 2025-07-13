Brad Pitt pushes to reconnect with twins before their 17th birthday

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt made a heartfelt attempt to reconnect with his twins Knox and Vivienne ahead of their 17th birthday amid years of family estrangement.

Brad Pitt made a heartfelt attempt to reconnect with his twins Knox and Vivienne ahead of their 17th birthday. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

According to the Daily Mail, the F1 star is "desperate for one final shot" to reconnect with the pair after years of estrangement following his high-profile split from their mom, Angelina Jolie.

While Vivienne dropped "Pitt" from her surname last year – a painful blow to the Oscar winner – Knox still uses the Jolie-Pitt name, giving Brad a sliver of hope.



Sources say he reached out to them before their birthday, which was on Saturday, but it's unclear if either twin has responded.

The move comes just months after their 19-year-old sister, Shiloh, legally removed Pitt from her name and now goes by Shi Jolie professionally.

The children have increasingly distanced themselves from their father, with limited contact reported across the board, and Angelina has accused her ex of physically abusing both her and their children.

Despite the strained ties, insiders claim Brad won't give up on reconciliation.