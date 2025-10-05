Bad Bunny takes aim at Super Bowl backlash in bilingual SNL monologue

New York, New York - Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny clapped back at rightwing critics of his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show in a bilingual monologue on the season opener of Saturday Night Live.

Bad Bunny has been tapped to perform the Super Bowl halftime show in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The enormously popular artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – whose music combines reggaeton, rap, Latin trap, and pop – just completed a blockbuster residency on his home island, a US-controlled territory in the Caribbean.

Bad Bunny had said his world tour would not feature shows on the US mainland as he feared his fans would be vulnerable to federal immigration raids under President Donald Trump, before being announced as the Super Bowl's headliner.

Rightwing critics immediately complained that the Super Bowl should not feature an artist who sings primarily in Spanish and did not want to perform in the continental US, criticizing the NFL for being too "woke."

The Department of Homeland Security warned federal agents could conduct sweeps during the Super Bowl in response to Bad Bunny's selection.

The star didn't shy away from the topic on the first episode of season 51 of Saturday Night Live.

"You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl halftime show," he said to cheers from the audience at NBC studios in New York.

"I'm very happy and I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News," he said, leading into a montage of one-word clips from network personalities and Republican politicians saying: "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."