Young Thug's racketeering trial set to begin with opening statements

Atlanta, Georgia - A rap vanguard essential to the Atlanta scene at the genre's nerve center, Young Thug is one of contemporary hip-hop's most famous and most idiosyncratic figures.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, waits for the jury selection portion of his racketeering trial to continue in a Fulton County courtroom. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The artist's arrest in May 2022 on racketeering charges rattled the community the 32-year-old came up in, as he and 27 other alleged street gang members were swept up in a sprawling indictment that charged some of them with violent crimes.



With opening statements in the trial due to begin Monday in Atlanta, state prosecutors allege the chart-topping artist, born Jeffery Williams, is the founder and head of YSL, or Young Slime Life, an affiliate of the Bloods street gang.

But defense attorneys assert that YSL is nothing but a record label and a family of artists known as Young Stoner Life – the name of the label Young Thug founded in 2016 as an imprint of 300 Entertainment, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

The rapper maintains his innocence.

The case has sparked widespread attention not least because prosecutors plan to cite rap lyrics as evidence of criminal activity, a practice that for years has prompted accusations of racism and an unconstitutional curbing of artistic expression.

The month after his arrest, Young Thug urged fans in a video to sign a petition calling for legislation to restrict courts from using rap lyrics against defendants.

"You know, this isn't just about me or YSL. I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don't have that, you know, freedom. Everybody please sign the 'Protect Black Art' petition and keep praying for us. I love you all," he said in the message, which was shown at a concert.

The petition has since garnered tens of thousands of signatures.