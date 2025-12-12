Disney signs deal with OpenAI to bring Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters to life online

San Francisco, California - Walt Disney and OpenAI announced a three-year licensing deal Thursday that will allow users to create short videos featuring beloved Disney characters through artificial intelligence .

A still from Disney's "Steamboat Willie," which was the debut of Mickey Mouse, is seen in a book on January 3, 2024 in Glendale, California. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The deal marks the first time a major entertainment company has embraced generative AI at this scale, licensing its fiercely protected characters – from Mickey Mouse to Marvel superheroes and Star Wars's Darth Vader – for AI content creation.

The partnership represents a dramatic shift for an industry that has largely been battling AI companies in court.

Disney and other creative industry giants had been suing AI firms like OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic, accusing them of illegally using their content to train their technology.

The entertainment giant continued that legal campaign on Wednesday, separately sending a cease and desist letter to Google over the illegal use of its intellectual property to train the search engine giant's AI models.

For OpenAI, the deal comes at a sensitive time as it faces increasing questions about the sustainability of its business model, with costs skyrocketing far faster than revenue despite nearing one billion daily users worldwide.

Under the agreement, fans will be able to produce and share AI-generated content featuring more than 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars franchises on OpenAI's Sora video generation platform and ChatGPT.

The partnership includes a $1 billion equity investment by Disney in OpenAI, along with warrants to purchase additional shares in the ChatGPT maker.

Disney shares rose as much as two percent on Thursday after the announcement.

"The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry," said Disney CEO Robert Iger, adding that the collaboration would "thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling."

Characters available for fan creations will include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Elsa from Frozen, and Marvel heroes like Iron Man and Captain America, as well as Star Wars icons including Darth Vader and Yoda.