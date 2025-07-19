Indie game developers battle for Switch 2 success at BitSummit video game conference

Kyoto, Japan - Players line up inside Nintendo's booth at a Japanese game fair to try upcoming Switch 2 titles, but, for once, the company's chirpy red-capped mascot Mario is nowhere to be seen.

A visitor poses with a signage during the BitSummit indie gaming expo in Kyoto city, Kyoto prefecture on Friday. © Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP

The three games on display are all made by smaller-scale, independent developers seeking to impress users of the device that became the world's fastest-selling console after its launch last month.

But with Nintendo game sales long dominated by in-house franchises – from Super Mario to Donkey Kong to Animal Crossing – it can be hard for outsiders to break through.

"The Switch 2 has certainly gotten off to a strong start," said Krysta Yang of the Nintendo-focused Kit & Krysta Podcast.

But so far, "for third-party game creators, the success of Switch 2 didn't necessarily translate into strong sales."

Many Switch 2 owners bought the gadget to play Nintendo exclusives, such as Mario Kart World, and the high price of the console and its games means consumers have been less keen to splash out on a range of titles, Yang told AFP.

Also, many non-Nintendo games currently sold on the Switch 2, such as Cyberpunk 2077, were already available on rival platforms such as Sony's PlayStation 5.

"Nintendo is incentivised to keep their third-party developer relationships strong as they understand to sustain a console lifecycle they will need [their] support," Yang said, but warned "there certainly are challenges" ahead for the developers.

That did not put off scores of hopefuls from traveling to Kyoto, Nintendo's home city, to tout their games – many still works-in-progress – at the three-day indie game expo BitSummit, which kicked off Friday.

At booths showing off new software from retro-style puzzles to immersive horror epics, several game makers said they were in talks with Nintendo about launching their work on the new console.