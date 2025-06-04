Gamers are powered up for Nintendo's highly-anticipated Switch 2 launch

Tokyo, Japan - With shops planning midnight launch parties after a run on pre-orders, Nintendo releases the Switch 2 on Thursday, hoping to score record early sales for a gaming console.

A Super Mario character is pictured at a Nintendo display ahead of the launch of the company's Switch 2 console, an electronics store in the city of Nagoya, Aichi prefecture, on Monday. © Richard A. Brooks / AFP

But the Japanese company has its work cut out to match the overall success of the Switch, which became a must-have during the pandemic with hit games such as Animal Crossing.

Featuring a bigger screen and more processing power, the Switch 2 is an upgrade to its predecessor, which has sold 152 million units since it came out in 2017 – making it the third best-selling console of all time.

Serkan Toto from Tokyo consultancy Kantan Games said he "would not be surprised to see Switch 2 breaking sales records in the next weeks and months."

In Japan, Nintendo's online store had 2.2 million pre-order applications for the Switch 2 – an "insane number the industry has never seen before," Toto told AFP.

"We are looking at some sort of mega launch, and it will be interesting to see for how long this initial momentum will continue," he added.

Challenges for Nintendo include uncertainty over US trade tariffs and whether it can convince enough people to pay the high price for its new device.

The Switch 2 costs $449.99 in the US, more than Switch's launch price of $299.99. Both are hybrid consoles which can connect to a TV or be played on the go.

New Switch 2 games such as Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World – which allows players to go exploring off-grid – are also more expensive than existing Switch titles.