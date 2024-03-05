Nintendo wins big in battle against piracy software company

Providence, Rhode Island - A company that was sued by Nintendo for creating software that allowed the mass pirating of video games agreed Monday to pay the Super Mario maker $2.4 million in damages and shutter the tool.

The company behind Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong last week sued Tropic Haze, registered in Rhode Island, which owns and runs the popular video game emulator Yuzu.



A video game emulator is a piece of software that can be downloaded onto a PC or smartphone to play video games intended for a specific console, such as the Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Initially, emulators were developed to play games that were no longer published on the latest consoles before vintage gaming became a market in its own right for Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft.

According to a settlement filed on Monday with the US federal court in Rhode Island, the defendant agreed to no longer make Yuzu available to the public and hand over all its programming code to Nintendo.

Nintendo would also take possession of the website where the Yuzu tool was made available to download.

The defendant is "fully aware" that Yuzu is "facilitating piracy at a colossal scale" the company said in the suit, which was filed a week ago in a federal court in Rhode Island.