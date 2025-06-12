Elon Musk reportedly phoned Donald Trump before sharing "regret" tweet

Boca Chica, Texas - Elon Musk reportedly called President Donald Trump right before he decided to publicly express remorse over comments he made during their recent feud.

A recent report claims Elon Musk and President Donald Trump spoke on the phone before Musk expressed remorse over comments he made during their feud. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the New York Times, the world's richest man spoke with Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles last Friday to discuss how he could go about burying the hatchet with Trump.

He then phoned the president on Monday night. While it is unknown what the two talked about, their conversation appeared to lead to Musk sharing an X post on Wednesday admitting he "regrets" posts he shared about Trump that "went too far."

The conversation came after Musk, who was once a close advisor and ally of the president, began openly criticizing Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," sparking a public feud between the two on social media.

At the height of their back and forth, Musk supported calls for Trump to be impeached, threatened to decommission his Dragon rocket, and said the 78-year-old was implicated in documents related to infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After his conversation with Vance and Wiles, Musk deleted many of the posts.